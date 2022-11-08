Tullahoma City Schools

UPDATE: TCS officials have announced the soft lockdown has been lifted and students and staff have resumed their normal schedule. 

"After a thorough inspection of the campus by Tullahoma Police officials and THS administration, no credible evidence of a threat has been determined," TCS officials said in a statement on social media. "The soft lockdown has been lifted and students and staff will resume their normal schedule. School officials, in conjunction with law enforcement, will continue to investigate this situation further. Thank you for your understanding."