UPDATE: TCS officials have announced the soft lockdown has been lifted and students and staff have resumed their normal schedule.
"After a thorough inspection of the campus by Tullahoma Police officials and THS administration, no credible evidence of a threat has been determined," TCS officials said in a statement on social media. "The soft lockdown has been lifted and students and staff will resume their normal schedule. School officials, in conjunction with law enforcement, will continue to investigate this situation further. Thank you for your understanding."
Tullahoma High School was placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning after a reported threat was made against the school.
According to Tullahoma City Schools officials, in an abundance of caution, the high school campus was placed on a soft lockdown as Tullahoma Police officers and administration officials perform a thorough safety check throughout the campus.
"All students and staff are safe and in their second block class, where they will remain until an all-clear is provided," a TCS spokesperson said. "Once the all-clear is confirmed, students and staff will resume theregular school schedule."
Tullahoma City Schools officials are requesting parents to not come to the school during the soft lockdown.