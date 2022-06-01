Tullahoma High School will be getting a new roof.
At its April meeting, the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education approved a $3.9 million expenditure for the total replacement of the roof of the high school, following a recommendation from a 2021 assessment performed on the building by consulting firm Orcutt Winslow. At that time, the firm notified the board of serious issues in need of addressing, including the state of several school buildings like the high school. The roof at THS was just one issue the firm recommended addressing and even went as far as to recommend the total replacement of the school in the near future due to the age of the facility and the multiple items they found.
Additionally, the board was notified by Trane, the company currently in a contract to provide HVAC services to the district, that the roof at THS had multiple trouble spots and would need replacing as soon as possible. Trane performed a preliminary audit of all the school buildings earlier in the school year as part of a presentation of services for the board. Further, Business Director Jason Ray noted in a memo on the subject, the school has experienced multiple leak and issues coming from the roof in several areas of the building. While the maintenance team at Tullahoma City Schools and local vendors have worked to mitigate those issues as best they can, the challenges presented by the old roof are becoming too much to continue to patch and repair individually.
The roof replacement comes as just one of several approved expenditures totaling more than $6 million that were approved at the April school board meeting.
According to Ray, Trane submitted a proposal for materials and labor, project management and permitting to include the replacement of wet roof insulation, installing “crickets” as needed to assist with drainage, installing HD decking, installing 2-ply Modified Bitumen Roof per manufacturer requirements, flashing as needed, installing new wood blocking at coping caps and on the perimeter, installing new drop edges at gutters, counterflashing, coping cap, cleaning and applying waterproofing coating on EFIS walls, replacing/repairing fascia, replacing all gutter and downspouts, making structural repairs to roofing support and providing a full 20-year manufacturer warranty for a net price of $3,937,071.
Per Ray’s memo, the board will amend its ESSER 3 application to change the use of funds from the THS HVAC replacement to the roof project. Once that amended application is approved, the district will use those funds, provided by the federal government for elementary and secondary schools for COVID relief, for the project.
The board unanimously approved the $3.9 million expense.
According to Ray, the roof at THS has been replaced in sections over its 65-year history as needed.
“Due to the number of additions THS has seen over its 65-year life, various sections have needed repair or replacement at different times,” he said.
Ray also said the replacement would take up to six months to complete, with the work to begin hopefully within the next six weeks. Trane is currently working on procuring all the materials needed for the job and scheduling, Ray said.