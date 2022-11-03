The Highland Rim Kiwanis Club reinstalled its current officers and board of directors for the upcoming year earlier this month, with Kiwanis International Lt. Gov. Carol Wisdom on hand for both the installation ceremony and to present awards to club members.
During its Oct. 13 meeting, the Highland Rim Kiwanis had Carol Wisdom, Kiwanis Lt. Gov., on hand for both the installation of officers and board of directors. Wisdom said it was her joy and pleasure to be a part of the installation ceremony because unlike other Kiwanis Clubs, the officers and board from the previous year are continuing to stay on for the upcoming year.
She said one of the reasons that clubs tend to dissolve over time is because they cannot find good leadership.
“It’s really sad to me when a club closes because no one wants to take on the role of leadership, but y’all have not only taken on the role of leadership but you agreed to take it on for another year,” Wilson said to club members. “That really shows the strength of this club. This is a great opportunity and your club is very fortunate at these people are staying the course and leading the club.”
The 2022 Highland Kiwanis Club officers, who are serving a second term, are President Emily Raths, President Elect Tracy Sergeant, Secretary Jose Jernigan, Treasurer David McCord and Past President Matt Layton. The Board of Directors are Ashley Abraham, Rosemary Golden, John McCord, Joe Orr, Steve Pegram and Alison Roe.
After the installation of the officers and board of directors, Raths addressed the club and challenged each member to help to create best version of the Highland Rim Kiwanis they can be. She added it is most important to focus on working together as a team, with each member contributing whatever they can to the club while appreciating and supporting each other for their contributions.
“Teamwork, that is how we become the best version of this club,” Raths said.
Wrapping up her speech, Raths said as president she will continue to actively listen to club members and help to make decisions that are in the best interests for the club, be available to members and asked to be held accountable.
“If we come together as a team, contribute what we are each capable of contributing to this club we will continue to positively impact our community and each other,” Raths said.
After thanking club members, she and Wisdom presented several awards. The first set of awards presented were the Kiwanis Legion of Honor, which recognizes those who have been club members for 25 years or more. The members who received the Legion of Honor were Max Christopher for 30 years, John McCord for 35 years, Jerry Hunt for 40 years and Joe Orr for 40 years.
The next award presented was the President’s Award, presented by Raths. According to Raths, the President’s Award recipient is selected by the club’s president to receive recognition for outstanding service to the club. The President’s Award was given to club member Alison Roe, as Raths described her as someone who helps plan for every event, makes suggestions and recommendations for ways to improve the club and stepped as the Marketing Chair and improved the marking for the 41A Music Festival.
The final award given was the Kiwanian of the Year Award, presented by last year’s recipient Jenny Orr. This year’s Kiwanian of the Year was to Joses Jernigan, who Orr described as someone who has been all-in since the beginning, taking on an officer’s role when he joined the club and has helped organized the club whether it was his note taking skills, setting up the 41A Music Festival and coming up with ways of improving the club.