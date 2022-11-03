2A - Highland Rim Kiwanis Board_edited.jpg

The Highland Rim Kiwanis Club reinstalled its current officers and board of directors for the upcoming year earlier this month, with Kiwanis International Lt. Gov. Carol Wisdom on hand for both the installation ceremony and to present awards to club members.

 Kyle Murphy photo

The Highland Rim Kiwanis reinstalled its current board of directors and officers for the upcoming year to serve both the club and the community.

During its Oct. 13 meeting, the Highland Rim Kiwanis had Carol Wisdom, Kiwanis Lt. Gov., on hand for both the installation of officers and board of directors. Wisdom said it was her joy and pleasure to be a part of the installation ceremony because unlike other Kiwanis Clubs, the officers and board from the previous year are continuing to stay on for the upcoming year.