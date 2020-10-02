The Highland Rim Scottish Society (HRSS), made up of members with links to Scottish ancestry in their family history, will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in October and November.
The purpose of the Society, according to by-laws of the nonprofit corporation, is to encourage interest in and promote education about the culture, history, heritage, traditions and arts of Scotland and Scottish-Americans. The Society sponsors gatherings and makes grants from the society’s funds toward expenses so incurred.
Denise and Chris Smith, owners of The Celtic Cup Coffee House in Tullahoma, have announced that in November, the “art” wall at the venue will be dedicated to HRSS. They have been gathering items of all types for display.
“We have traced the beginnings of the Society to November 1995, when the first meetings were held and the Society was formed,” Denise said. “We hope everyone interested will visit us and look over the collections to get a sense of our history. New members are always welcome, as well.”
In fact, a large part of the celebration will include a drive for new members. There are currently approximately 100 members in the group which meets on the third Tuesday of the odd months, at The Celtic Cup Coffee House at 7 p.m.
Other upcoming events of the Society include a Chili Supper at Frazier-McEwen Park from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Please bring a pot of chili or a dish to share. Piping on the Green April 10, 2021, with The Secret Commonwealth and Black Market Haggis already booked. The annual Robert Burns Dinner will be held the 3rd Saturday night in January, 2021.