Highway 41 Toy Convoy 2022

Motorcycle riders take off from Manchester’s Raider Academy in route for Wartrace during the 26th annual Highway 41 Toy Convoy this past Sunday.

 Nathan Havenner photo

A variety of classic cars, motorcycles, Jeeps and trucks gathered at the Raider Academy in Manchester Sunday morning for the 26th annual Highway 41 Toy Convoy.

Event founder Katy Ishee said she started the convoy with about a dozen other people who rode motorcycles together.