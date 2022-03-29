After months of delays, the city’s newest burger joint is hopeful for a spring opening.
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries owner Jacob Cothren confirmed to The News that plans on the new store are moving forward, and he and his team hope to start taking applications for the restaurant soon.
“We are excited to finally be getting close to opening,” he said via email. “We are very confident we will be able to hit a spring opening date. We hope to being taking applications this week.”
The restaurant chain initially announced a planned Tullahoma location in April of 2021 and subsequently hoped for a June 2021 opening date, but work stalled, and the building, formerly the home of a Tullahoma Bojangles restaurant, sat vacant and half renovated for months.
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries is a North Carolina-based chain restaurant focusing on burgers, cheesesteak sandwiches, chicken platters, made-to-order salads and frozen custard treats such as milkshakes, sundaes, floats and more. The chain currently has more than 130 open-grill diners located across the U.S.
The restaurant originally featured a 1950s-style diner theme, with retro ‘50s décor and accents and a pink and teal color scheme, but in recent years the company adopted a more sleek and modern look, with a focus on silver and red. One thing that hasn’t changed is the open kitchen concept, with founder Kenney Moore implemented in his restaurant out of necessity in the 1990s. The feel is reminiscent of a Waffle House, which allows customers an up-close and personal look at their food being prepared.