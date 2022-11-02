4A - Hill sworn in.jpg

Sid Hill, right, was sworn in by Judge James Conley to his position on the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education last Saturday.

 Photo provided

Days following questions from the city board of mayor and aldermen about why he had not taken the oath of office after reelection to the school board, Sid Hill was sworn into his position on the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education this past weekend.

Tullahoma City Schools officials announced that Sid Hill was sworn in by Judge James Conley on Saturday, Oct. 29, after a deadline to take the oath of office was set by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.