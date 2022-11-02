Days following questions from the city board of mayor and aldermen about why he had not taken the oath of office after reelection to the school board, Sid Hill was sworn into his position on the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education this past weekend.
Tullahoma City Schools officials announced that Sid Hill was sworn in by Judge James Conley on Saturday, Oct. 29, after a deadline to take the oath of office was set by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In its Oct. 24 meeting, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen made the decision to set a deadline for Hill to be sworn in after a September vote by the school board to seek new legal representation resulted in a tied 3-to-3 result since he was not there to vote. Hill had been reelected to office in the August elections but had not taken the oath of office normally taken before or on Sept. 1. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen set Nov. 14 as the day Hill would need to be sworn in, but he would be able to take the oath at any time.
His swearing-in ceremony comes after debate amongst members of the Tullahoma Board and Aldermen at their recent meeting, discussing Hill’s residency and employment out of state. An investigation by The News confirmed that Hill was selected as the provost of Madisonville Community College in Kentucky where he is now employed, according to the school website. He was reportedly hired into that capacity in July, one month before his reelection but several months after the deadline to qualify to run for reelection.
“Having had a conversation with Clifton Miller, who was the school board attorney at the time, Dr. Hill has taken a position in another town, but his family and home remain here” said city attorney Stephen Worsham during the recent BOMA meeting. “It is his intention to serve on the school board here even though his job is elsewhere. We all know people work a lot of places now, and that’s what he’s chosen to do. “
When The News reached out for comment after the BOMA meeting, Hill declined and hung up the phone.