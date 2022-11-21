Commissioner Jimmy Hollandsworth will serve as the new Chairman Pro Tempore of the Coffee County Commission. He was confirmed by a unanimous vote following a discussion by the commission members during its November meeting.
Naming the person who will stand in for County Mayor Judd Matheny as chairman of the county commission meeting in the event that he is absent, met an unforeseen hiccup following the September meeting.
Initially in September, Commissioner Tim Morris nominated Tim Stubblefield, and then Tim Brown nominated Dennis Hunt. A voice vote was called and Stubblefield received nine votes, while Hunt garnered six, with both commissioners abstaining and Commissioner Benny Jones was absent.
However, there were problems to the vote as a majority of the commission must vote “yes” to make the appointment. There were not adequate votes cast in September due to the absence and abstentions.
There is a county tradition of considering the pro tempore from a different caucus (rural, Manchester or Tullahoma caucuses) each term. It was Manchester’s turn, if the commission continued with the tradition, and Stubblefield represents Tullahoma’s District 8.
At the November meeting, the matter was again called before the commission. This time Hollandsworth of District 1 was nominated, then confirmed with a unanimous voice vote.
Commissioner Frank Watkins was absent and the late Commissioner Jones’ District 1 seat is vacant.