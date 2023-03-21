1A - school director Dr. Cary Holman 3.JPG

Dr. Cary Holman

After gaining experience in Rutherford County as a school administrator, Dr. Cary Holman is coming back to Franklin County.

The School Board selected Holman, who has been the LaVergne Middle School principal since 2010, in a 5-3 vote Monday over current Franklin County High School Principal Dr. Roger Alsup to become the School System’s new director. Holman will replace Stanley Bean who is retiring at the end of the current academic year.