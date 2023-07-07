Grace Holmes of Tullahoma was named to the University of Mississippi's Spring 2023 Honor Roll lists.
Holmes, majoring in International Studies, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
Updated: July 8, 2023 @ 5:42 am
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
More than 3,100 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2023. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.
Mary Veteto, of Tullahoma who majored in Criminal Justice, is one of those students.
Lydia Johnsey, of Fayetteville who majored in Banking and Finance, is one of those students.
Grace Bridge, of Fayetteville who majored in Mechanical Engineering, is one of those students.
"Our May 2023 class of graduates are distinguished by incredible achievements, character and resilience," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "They accomplished so much during their years at Ole Miss, and we can't wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their full potential on their paths to a bright future."
May 2023 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi's 170th Commencement exercises, which were held by individual colleges and schools May 10-14. The universitywide morning convocation took place on Saturday, May 13 in the Grove, with UM alumna Stephanie Hickman, president and CEO of Trice Construction Co., giving the keynote address.
The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Recognized among the nation's most beautiful, Ole Miss' main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely acknowledged as one of the country's best college towns.
