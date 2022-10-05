TUA logo

The Tullahoma Utilities Authority has changed the eligibility requirements for its Home Uplift Program (HUP), bringing the opportunity for home improvement to more Tullahoma residents. 

Changes have been made to the program’s maximum upgrade budget, increasing it from $14,000 to $16,000 for one project. Additionally, the income requirement has been raised to accept households that meet 80% of the area’s median income, effective Oct. 1. 