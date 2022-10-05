The Tullahoma Utilities Authority has changed the eligibility requirements for its Home Uplift Program (HUP), bringing the opportunity for home improvement to more Tullahoma residents.
Changes have been made to the program’s maximum upgrade budget, increasing it from $14,000 to $16,000 for one project. Additionally, the income requirement has been raised to accept households that meet 80% of the area’s median income, effective Oct. 1.
The TUA began the HUP program in July of 2021, receiving 10 applications for home improvement projects that year and approved three. In the 2022 fiscal year, the program has received 11 applications and approved nine. Nine total jobs have been completed since the program’s conception. All applications are reviewed for approval by the TVA.
In 2022, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) provided matching funds of $30,000 to the TUA for the HUP program, which allows qualifying families in homes built after 1976 to apply for home energy upgrades. Total funds for 2022 projects exceeded $72,000, including funds that carried over from 2021.
“We think this program has made some impact on the homes that have been rehabilitated in our community,” said Brian Skelton, TUA president. “This [funding] will probably allow us to do the three homes that are waiting and probably have enough to do one more. There is the possibility that TVA will open up additional funding like they did last year, and if they do, management might come back to the board and ask for additional funds to match TVA later in the year.”
The board unanimously approved the $29,631 budget required to complete the remaining projects for 2022.