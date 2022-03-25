The community is invited to honor veterans of the Vietnam War with the Daughters of the American Revolution at 1 p.m. next Tuesday, March 29.
The local DAR chapter will hold a special ceremony for National Vietnam War Veterans Day in the Veterans Memorial Park next to the Caboose on Atlantic Street that afternoon. The event will honor the service of all Vietnam War veterans and their families for the sacrifices they made for the nation during the Vietnam War.
Organizers of the event invite and encourage the community to come out, particularly any Vietnam War veterans who live in Tullahoma or the surrounding area. The event is free to attend. In the event of inclement weather, organizers say the event may move indoors at the American Legion Post 43.