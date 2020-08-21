A local Girl Scout troop honored local suffragists in Tullahoma.
In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, Girl Scout Troop 2163 went to Oakwood and Hickerson cemeteries to honor Tullahoma suffragists who were involved in the women’s suffrage movement.
During the end of the GFWC’s Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration, Troop leader Greg Gressel announced his troop would be having the wreath laying ceremony to honor five local suffragists who led the movement locally. The women include Ella Aydelott, Martha Joella Ransom, Beulah Parker, Frances Hickerson and Minnie Hickerson Raht.
“These five here that are represented on the wreaths will be honored,” Gressel said.
Gressel said they knew of eight who were a part of the suffrage movement with five of them buried locally and the other three buried outside of the state. Gressel mentioned they have reached out to other troops in those areas to place flowers to celebrate their involvement.
Gressel talked about each suffragist and their role in the league in Tullahoma including the president of the league at the time, Will Knott Ransom. Avdelott, Raht and Parker were all vice presidents of the league with Martha Ransom being the secretary and Hickerson starting a league in McMinnville while serving as a member.
According to Gressel, for each grave, one member of Troop 2163 spoke about women’s suffrage and read a piece of poetry written by suffrage writers before placing the wreaths. Each little ceremony was conducted by different scouts.
Gressel said the idea to hold the ceremony is based around the troops’ recognizing veterans and going to graves to place flags. They are planning to work with Wreaths Across America to place Christmas wreaths in Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma this year.
“We’ve done several ceremonies like that and it’s just a point of honoring the people,” Gressel said. “It’s a little ceremony to honor and recognize those individuals.”
Gressel said the scouts were honored to work with the GFWC for the event and to commemorate women’s right to vote.
“They thoroughly enjoyed the event and felt like it was an honor to be a part of it,” Gressel said.
Gressel mentioned, for this year, his troop has been doing a campaign “2163 Girl Scout Strong” in celebration of the 19th Amendment and women’s right to vote. He said the flag retirement ceremony in late June was part of the campaign along with other activities to celebrate the anniversary.
