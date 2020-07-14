A local nonprofit has crowned a new prince and princess in Tullahoma.
HorsePlay Inc. crowned its first ever prince and princess, Demarius Edmiston and Amelia Anderson respectively July 2 at the organization’s pasture at 815 Westside Dr.
Edmiston, 8, and Anderson, 10, were presented their sashes in a small ceremony alongside their horse companions Ziggy and Merlin.
HorsePlay Inc. volunteer Loretta Christian said the selection for prince and princess was made by the instructor Holly Holder out 60 students enrolled in the program this year. Christian praised Anderson and Edmiston for being photogenic and sociable as some of the students are shy around people they do not know.
“HorsePlay is for the children and they’re good for horses too. When they’re not here, the horses miss them as much as they miss the horses,” said Christian.
HorsePlay Inc. is a non-profit organization providing recreational horseback riding opportunities for children with mental or physical challenges.
According to Christian, the princes and princess will be presented at the Barn Dance in September, where they will be driven to the dance by horse-drawn carriage and be seated at a special decorated table.
“We are planning on having a horse drawn carriage decorated up for royalty and I want the driver to go around the square in Lynchburg and bring them down to the pavilion and their family,” said Christian.
The proceeds from the Barn Dance will be for getting the parking lot at HorsePlay Inc. paved according to Christian.
Christian said HorsePlay Inc. had a lot things in the work for this year but haven’t been able to do their main donation drive due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the way things are this year people’s money is tight, we know that, but our community and the people and businesses always support HorsePlay, and because of that support that we get from our sponsors and donors, we don’t have to charge the families of the children that ride, and that is something the board is adamant about, keeping it free,” said Christian.
HorsePlay Inc. has also been working on other ways to help raise funds. One way is selling personalized bricks to honor a special person, horse or a loved one to build a patio near the Freeman Area. The patio will have memorial benches with the names of horses that have retired from HorsePlay. Christian credits Susan Finger for the suggestion and getting approved by HorsePlay Inc. board members.
HorsePlay Inc. is also working with West Lincoln Produce Market, selling mums at the pasture to help raise funds. Christian said the market will help supply the mums and HorsePlay will sell them.
Christian said they are trying to accumulate as much as they can because they’re not sure about anything, like everyone else, but believes they will be alright.
“God’s gonna provide, he did last year and I believe in my heart he will again this year,” said Christian. “We have a lot of people that support us and our children are awesome. They are all fighters and they have more things that they have to conquer every day that we don’t have too, and I love each and every one of them.”
Anyone wanting to learn more can call 931-273-7760 or visit the HorsePlay Inc. Facebook page or go to their website at www.HorsePlayinc.org.
