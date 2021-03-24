HorsePlay let campers horse around during spring break as it held its spring camp this past week.
For the week of March 15 through March 19, HorsePlay Inc. hosted a spring camp for children wanting to learn more about horses. The event was part of a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization which provides recreational horseback riding opportunities for children with mental or physical challenges.
According to HorsePlay board member Susan Finger, the spring camp had nine girls and they all had a good time learning and riding horses.
“They have learned how to tack the horse, groom the horse, ride the horse, control the horse and be friends with the horse,” Finger said. “It’s been an awarding experience for all of us.”
The children also spent the week working on arts and craft projects like painted T-shirts, horseshoes and decoupage letters that had pictures of the horse each camper worked with.
Finger praised the children for their overall attitude throughout the week and said the camp was a positive experience for them.
“I think it helps build confidence, and we got a new volunteer so it helps build community spirit,” Finger said.
That new volunteer is Camryon Fogle, who said she’s excited to come back as a volunteer after her first experience at HorsePlay.
“I’ll volunteer for the sessions where we work with kids with mental and physical disabilities as a tack and groomer,” Fogle said. “It’s been an unbelievable experience, and I’m just grateful to be a part of this now.”
Stephanie Crittenden was one of Holder’s assistants for the camp and has been volunteering at HorsePlay since November. She said the camp was a great experience, and encourages people to come out for the next camp.
“It’s a great experience where you learn how to work with horses,” Crittenden said. “I love it here and it is like family here.”
Lexie Holder served as one of the leaders of the camp and helped the kids tacking and grooming the horses. Holder said she’s been helping at HorsePlay as long as she can remember and said it was great to see the children grow and learn new things.
“I’m excited to see all the kids next time,” Holder said.
For the last day of spring camp, HorsePlay held a graduation show where the campers got a chance to showcase the skills they learned by riding their horse through a small obstacle course. After completion of the course, each camper was presented a medal by Program Coordinator and instructor Hollie Holder.
Holder said she was proud of everybody for meeting her each morning to learn so many skills and different jobs they could do with horses and believes the children had a good time.
“I’m just thankful and blessed and I’m very grateful I get to work with all the kids at HorsePlay,” Holder said. “Just getting to teach other children about the horse. I love it. It makes my heart happy.”
After the presentation, all the campers and assistants presented Holder a special decoupage letter they personalized for her as a thank you.
HorsePlay’s next fundraising event will be the HorsePlay Luncheon on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church. The cost for a ticket is $10 or $100 for 12 tickets. Anyone who wants to reserve an order must call Top Rehab at 455-5189 and if they pay with a check must make the check payable to HorsePlay Inc. and send the checks to Top Rehab at 2110 N. Jackson St. HorsePlay will be offering pick-up or local delivery with five or more meals.
For more information send a message to the HorsePlay Inc. Facebook page or call 307-0774.