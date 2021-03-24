Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.