HorsePlay Inc. announced it will be hosting a spring camp in March and is inviting everyone to join.
“Last year we offered our first ever summer camp. Summer camp was such a big hit we have decided to offer a camp during spring break,” the announcement stated.
The camp will be a fundraiser for the program and is open to the public. The announcement also stated that the camp is closed to current program participants.
The spring camp will take place from March 15 through March 19 at 8 a.m. to noon each day. The fee will be $250 per participant and a $100 deposit is required to reserve your spot. Children between the ages of 6 through 12 are welcomed. There are limited spots according to the announcement.
Horse Play Inc. is a nonprofit organization providing recreational horseback riding opportunities for children with mental or physical challenges.
For more information send a message to the HorsePlay Inc. Facebook page or call 931-307-0774.