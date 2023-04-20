4A - HOSA Students.JPG

Tullahoma High School had five students compete at the HOSA Tennessee State Leadership Conference in Knoxville last week. Those students are, from left, Kadence Towery, Audrey Todaro, Eleanor Fults, Emelie Malmstrom and Ella Dimon.

 Photo provided

Tullahoma High School had five students travel to the Health Occupations Students of America State Leadership Conference last week in Knoxville and saw three of those competitors earn their way into nationals.

"We were thrilled to have five students qualify and compete at the HOSA State Leadership Conference,” said THS HOSA Adviser Katie Alderman. “Each competition required significant effort and studying in an area of Health Science. I was excited to see that HOSA also offered these students wonderful resources and tips for succeeding in post-secondary programs. We had a great week."

