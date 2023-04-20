Tullahoma High School had five students compete at the HOSA Tennessee State Leadership Conference in Knoxville last week. Those students are, from left, Kadence Towery, Audrey Todaro, Eleanor Fults, Emelie Malmstrom and Ella Dimon.
Tullahoma High School had five students travel to the Health Occupations Students of America State Leadership Conference last week in Knoxville and saw three of those competitors earn their way into nationals.
"We were thrilled to have five students qualify and compete at the HOSA State Leadership Conference,” said THS HOSA Adviser Katie Alderman. “Each competition required significant effort and studying in an area of Health Science. I was excited to see that HOSA also offered these students wonderful resources and tips for succeeding in post-secondary programs. We had a great week."
Audrey Todaro, Eleanor Fults and Emelie Malmstrom all qualified for the HOSA International Leadership Conference based on last week's performances. The HOSA International Leadership Conference will occur June 21-24 in Dallas, Texas.
Todaro and Fults teamed to take second place in Career Exploration Display at the Tennessee State Leadership Conference. Malmstrom added a second-place performance in Medical Assisting.
“Audrey and Eleanor created a wonderful display and speech about a career in Biochemistry and placed second out of about 60 other teams,” Alderman said. “Emelie advanced in the written test and was required to perform a medical assisting skill. She also placed second out of over 30 students from our state. I am so proud of all five of our students who competed at state, and excited that these three will be representing THS at the HOSA International Leadership Conference.”
Ella Dimon and Kadence Towery also competed in events for Tullahoma. Dimon took part in Prepared Speaking, while Towery participated in Pharmacy Science.
“What an outstanding showing by our THS students at HOSA,” said THS Principal Jason Quick. “This year's team consisted of outstanding young ladies who excel in all facets of THS life. Moreover, the leadership of Ms. Katie Alderman has been instrumental in raising the level of performance for her students and our HOSA chapter. It is only going to get better.”