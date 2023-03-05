Brittany D. Hoskins

Brittany D. Hoskins

 Photo provided

The Tullahoma law firm formerly known as Robertson, Worsham, Gregory & Giffin, PLLC is now Robertson, Worsham, Gregory, Giffin & Hoskins, PLLC, as it announces Brittany D. Hoskins as its newest Law Partner. Ms. Hoskins joined the law firm in 2015 and was promoted to Partner in 2022. She has developed a legal practice that focuses primarily on family law, criminal defense, and personal injury. In addition, the law firm represents the City of Tullahoma, and Ms. Hoskins assists with handling city legal matters.

Ms. Hoskins attended undergrad locally at Motlow State Community College and Middle Tennessee State University, where she majored in Criminal Justice and Political Science and graduated with two degrees, with honors. She then attended Belmont University College of Law, where she also graduated with honors.

Tags

Recommended for you