The Tullahoma law firm formerly known as Robertson, Worsham, Gregory & Giffin, PLLC is now Robertson, Worsham, Gregory, Giffin & Hoskins, PLLC, as it announces Brittany D. Hoskins as its newest Law Partner. Ms. Hoskins joined the law firm in 2015 and was promoted to Partner in 2022. She has developed a legal practice that focuses primarily on family law, criminal defense, and personal injury. In addition, the law firm represents the City of Tullahoma, and Ms. Hoskins assists with handling city legal matters.
Ms. Hoskins attended undergrad locally at Motlow State Community College and Middle Tennessee State University, where she majored in Criminal Justice and Political Science and graduated with two degrees, with honors. She then attended Belmont University College of Law, where she also graduated with honors.
Stephen Worsham, senior partner with the law firm, which originated in 1963, says Hoskins is already a great asset to the local practice.
“Ms. Hoskins’ addition to our firm has been invaluable to us in our growing practice. We offer assistance to the people of our community for most every aspect of law and consider our firm a full service law firm,” he said. “Ms. Hoskins brings a fresh, new approach to the practice of law and is knowledgeable on all of the most recent legislation and judicial interpretations of the law. She also is a great benefit to me, as City Attorney, as she is assisting with many of the matters that the city is facing. She adds a fresh perspective to those matters while she is simultaneously developing a successful private practice. We are delighted to have her as a partner with our law firm, and we know that the community will benefit from her leadership and eagerness to bring justice to her clients.”
Ms. Hoskins can be contacted at (931) 455-5407 and her law office is located on the square in Tullahoma. For more information on Ms. Hoskins or the law firm, visit rworshamgregorygiffinhoskins.com.