This year, get that special mother in your life flowers while also helping out a wonderful cause. For only 20 dollars, you can get a beautiful hanging flower arrangement for your amazing Mom (or for yourself). HHRF has teamed up with Wolf River Valley, who specializes in raising flowers for fundraisers, to provide you with a spectacular arrangement to give mom this Mother’s Day. With different options to choose from, you are sure to find one to impress. Time is limited, so order today.
Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, is a nonprofit organization that helps those with terminal illnesses with unmet needs. This includes everything that isn’t covered by Medicare, Medicaid, insurance or other resources. Working through partnership with local hospice care workers, HHRF provides essential help to those in need. We strive to fulfill every request, but due to overwhelming need, we are only able to provide about half of the request received. This is why we need your help! HHRF assists hospice patients in Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Franklin, Grundy, Lincoln, Moore and Warren Counties.
This year not only is HHRF selling 10" hanging baskets with Wave Petunias in both purple or pink, Red Geraniums, Mixed Calibrachoa, Boston Fern and an assorted Foliage plants, they are also offering an 8" mixed succulent bowl, and 6" succulent hanging baskets in either String of Pearls, String of Dolphins or String of Banana's. All flowers and plants are only $20. So buy that special someone or yourself a flower/plant while helping us raise money so we can continue our mission of helping hospice patients who are suffering end-of-hardships due to their illness.
They are taking orders now through April 28, 2023
Order pickup May 10-13 at 101 Bragg Circle Tullahoma, TN