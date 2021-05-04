The Elk River District of the Middle Tennessee Council Boy Scouts of America has recognized the physicians and medical staff of Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital and presented them with the 2021 Middle Tennessee Council Good Scout Award.
Tullahoma Friends of Scouting Volunteer Jim Woodard presented the award to President of Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital Rich Ellis and praised the hospital staff for their service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I do think we as a community owe you, Rich, and your wonderful team,” Woodard said.
The Middle Tennessee Council Good Scout Award is the Middle Tennessee Boy Scouts of America’s highest honor given to individuals and institutions whose personal and public contributions enhance the community as well as the world they live in.
“The Good Scout Award distinguishes those who go above and beyond expectation,” Woodard stated. “It celebrates those who truly make a difference, not only in the way they care but how they act.”
To date, Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital conducted over 6,500 COVID-19 tests, which includes departments like the emergency, pre-operative, in-patient and out-patient departments, and has administered more than 3,500 COVID-19 vaccinations working in collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Health, Coffee County Department of Health and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Ellis accepted the award and asked Chief Nursing Officer Marilyn Smith to join him as he thanked the district for the recognition. He said it was a “unity of effort” from the staff and himself when they put on their personal protective gear and tended to patients in the set-up of critical and medical care areas.
Ellis also thanked the community for their patience with the hospital and for helping to get the word out about what was happening.
“There was a lot of anxiety and people were very patient with us, helping to us to get out information,” Ellis said. “We couldn’t have done it without the community.”
Smith praised the nurses for providing support to the patients and their families and the hours they put in to help care for them.
“We appreciate you and couldn’t have done it without you,” Smith said.