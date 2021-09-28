Last Thursday, the staff of Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital were thrown a “Parade of Gratitude” as a thank you for their dedication and service to the community.
The physicians, nurses, caregivers and staff stood out by the entrance of the hospital Thursday, Sept. 23, as members of the Tullahoma Fire and Police departments entered by the emergency room entrance on North Jackson Street and made their way through the parking lot near the main entrance. The parade exited out on Cedar Lane and made another lap around the hospital as various VTHH staff waved and thanked them.
After the parade finished, Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis spoke to attendees and gave a proclamation honoring and recognizing the healthcare officials for their service during the pandemic. He praised them for choosing the healthcare profession as their calling and serving their community “with a reverence for human life and individual dignity,” as they tended to patients who were afflicted with the coronavirus and its variants, as well as other illnesses, and supported them when families couldn’t be by their bedsides.
“Doctors, nurses, educators, house supervisors, infection preventionists and other staff are working above and beyond to provide excellent quality care during these challenging times, and all are pitching in to cover whatever is needed as COVID-19 variants spread,” Knowis said. “On behalf of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and citizens, I do hereby honor and extend our deepest thanks and gratitude to the healthcare workers of our community and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital for their heroic efforts, and in recognition of their spirit, their love and healthcare skills provided to their fellow man during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
He ended his speech by encouraging all citizens of Tullahoma and hospital patrons to acknowledge the healthcare workers for their devotion to the health and well-being of the community.
VTHH Chief Nursing Officer Marilyn Smith praised the hospital staff and said she was proud to be the CNO of VTHH and couldn’t have done it without them.
“When I talk about the courage, the thankfulness and the compassionate care they provide it is above and beyond anything I could ask for,” Smith said.