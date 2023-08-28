2A - rotary hot shots.jpg

Local sharpshooters and gun enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars for September 9 for Tullahoma Sunrise Rotary’s annual Hot Shots competition. The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. at Templar Shooting Range in Tullahoma.

 “We are pleased to be able to host this event again this year,” said Rotary organizer Jim Lane. “The funds go to support our local youth services activities. This includes our CEO partnership with East Lincoln Elementary and THS Interact. We appreciate the support of Richard Brooks and Templar Shooting Range in helping organize this competition.”

Recommended for you