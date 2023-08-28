Local sharpshooters and gun enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars for September 9 for Tullahoma Sunrise Rotary’s annual Hot Shots competition. The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. at Templar Shooting Range in Tullahoma.
“We are pleased to be able to host this event again this year,” said Rotary organizer Jim Lane. “The funds go to support our local youth services activities. This includes our CEO partnership with East Lincoln Elementary and THS Interact. We appreciate the support of Richard Brooks and Templar Shooting Range in helping organize this competition.”
The cost is $25 per ticket, and Grand Prize, second place, and third place prizes will be $200, $100, and $50, respectively. In addition to Brooks and Templar Range, major supporters so far include Harton Realty; Copeland & Bell, PC; Tennessee Homes; Fulks Concrete; and Rogers Insurance.
This is the first major activity for Sunrise Rotary this year with Alan Harris serving as the club’s president. The club hopes to duplicate its success of 2022-23 when Sunrise was recognized as a Star club and received the William T. Sergeant Polio Eradicator Award for its financial support of immunizations around the globe. Additionally, the club received Globe Club status for participating in the Heart to Heart Initiative which works to bring fresh water to communities lacking it. Sunrise received the Youth Event Sponsor Award for its sponsorship of two THS students to the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy in the fall and also was given the Empowering Girls Award for its affiliation with Blue Monarch.
Additionally, three Rotarians were tapped with the Avenue of Service Award. President Alan Harris was recognized for his service to Sunrise Rotary, Lynda Welty for her service to the community, and Monica Blake-Beasley for her service to youth through Interact.
“Sunrise Rotary has lots going on right now,” noted President Harris. “We hope to have a good turnout for Hot Shots to help us continue to fund our local youth services activities. We meet at 6:45 am every Tuesday at Holiday Inn Express, and we are looking to expand our membership.”
The $25 tickets are available at Tullahoma Vision Source on Cedar Lane or from any Sunrise Rotarian. For more information, visit the Tullahoma Sunrise Rotary Facebook page.