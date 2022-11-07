voter fraud.jpg

During early voting and on Election Day, Tennessee voters can utilize the Secretary of State’s convenient and secure toll-free Official Election Hotline and Text to Report Voter Fraud system.

“In Tennessee, our Division of Elections and your local county election commission are the sources voters can trust for accurate, up-to-date election information," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “If you have questions or concerns about your voting experience during early voting or on Election Day, please reach out to my office or your local election commission.”