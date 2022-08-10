Christopher Daniel Gay

Christopher Daniel Gay – AKA Little Houdini

 Photo provided

A multi-state million dollar theft ring investigation by the FBI and Manchester Police Department has been resulted in suspects, Donald White and Miranda Skye Jones from McMinnville and Christopher Daniel Gay – AKA Little Houdini (Leader of Theft-Ring) pleading guilty to federal charges.

The group is accused of stealing $1.7 million dollars’ worth of property, including Class A Motorhomes, car haulers, heavy equipment, travel trailers, lawn care equipment, vehicles and tools.