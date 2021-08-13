Just before the school year started, members of the Tullahoma Housing Authority gathered to gift local children with brand new backpacks full of school supplies for the year.
Every year for the past quarter century, the housing authority has been providing backpacks to children in the community, according to Resident Services Coordinator Mary Phillips.
In addition to the new backpacks and supplies, children and their families were able to receive free haircuts, manicures and a free dinner all provided courtesy of community partnerships and volunteers from Grace Baptist Church and Good Samaritan. Good Sam provided each family that attended a box of food from their pantry to take home. Church members cooked the free hot meal that all families attending were able to enjoy with their children and friends.
According to LaShunda Hill with THA, the housing authority was able to give away more than 100 backpacks, with more residents calling the week after to receive one as well.
The children were not required to be part of Tullahoma City Schools, according to Hill. Backpacks were provided to children from TCS, Franklin County Schools, Manchester City Schools and Coffee County Schools.
Hill said the backpacks are all purchased by the housing authority, and the supplies inside them are collected throughout the year through partnerships with local businesses. She credited Phillips and her team for the success of this year’s event.
“Ms. Mary Phillips and her team of volunteers go above and beyond to help the children of Tullahoma,” Hill said. “They put in a lot of work and sweat to pull this off every year. I was happy to see school board members at the event, as this gave them a chance to interact with the children to see and hear their concerns about the upcoming school year.”
Hill added that all the hard work is ultimately worth the effort, as she and other volunteers were able to see the smiles on the children’s faces and hear their excitement over getting brand new gear for the school year. She added she also loved seeing the joy on the children’s parents’ faces.
Hill thanked Phillips and volunteers Carolyn Marsh, Alisa Hillis, Carolyn Perkins, Dillon, Denise and Chris Cabral, Sidney Hill and Grace Baptist Church for helping to coordinate the giveaway event. She also thanked school board members Kim Uselton, Pat Welsh and Sidney Hill for attending the event.