Before the next meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, citizens are asked to give their opinions on the city’s plan for its allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Per City Administrator Jennifer Moody, the city will receive more than $5.8 million for its share of the ARPA funds, and the funds can be used for pretty much anything the city deems a necessary expenditure. Originally, Moody said, there were certain parameters that ARPA funds could be spent on, including infrastructure projects such as stormwater system upgrades or sidewalk construction, items that will directly benefit public welfare or the quality of life and tourism initiatives, but more recent guidance from the federal government saw the strings loosened around the funding, giving the city more latitude on how to spend the $5,802,232.
The board has held three study sessions on the incoming funding to date, with board members recommending funding to go toward certain projects and giving Moody their wish lists for the funding. At an April 11 study session, Moody went over what the board indicated to her the list of priorities it would like to see the money used for.
Overall, the number one consensus item, Moody said, was improvements to the city’s stormwater system, which residents have consistently brought to the aldermen as a problem area. Particularly in low-lying areas of town, even the smallest rain event can lead to extensive flooding, and homeowners have repeatedly contacted aldermen about their options for improvements to drainage ditches or other stormwater fixes. Neighbors along the Old Estill Springs Highway frequently see their yards water-logged when it rains, as do homeowners along Ovoca Road near the Ovoca/Riley Creek split.
Moody proposed more than $1 million of the total $5.8 million allocation to be set aside for a wide possibility of stormwater program projects, including $592,640 that could potentially be matched by separate funding from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, which will also be coming to the city from the state. The city has an allocation of $2,370,558.84 available with the state matching funds that could be used under TDEC’s non-competitive grant program. Some of the possible uses for the matching TDEC funds include the purchase of a new street sweeper, priced at $300,000; a comprehensive stormwater plan, priced at $250,000; a drainage assessment of South Washington Street and the Town & Country Subdivision, priced around $50,000 for survey/engineering evaluation; a drainage assessment of North Washington/North Atlantic/North Jackson streets at L&H Distributing, also priced at $50,000 for a survey and engineering evaluation; drainage improvements and ADA-compliant sidewalks at Ovoca/Riley Creek roads, priced at $520,000; and culvert replacements and ADA-compliant sidewalks at Jefferson/Monroe streets, priced at $1,200,000.
The remaining $600,000 is listed for “TBD Stormwater Projects,” which could be researched, proposed and selected later in the year.
Another high priority for the board is the full funding of the North Jackson Streetscape Plan improvements. The city funding a plan proposal for the North Jackson streetscape back in 2019 but did not move forward with it until more concrete plans and further funding was allocated. Moody listed the North Jackson Streetscape Plan Improvements at a possible $1,200,000 of the total ARPA allocation.
Multiple board members also sought to make more forward progress on greenway and sidewalk improvements in town, prompting Moody to add that to the list of possible ARPA funding allocations. Moody has that line item listed at $535,000. Discussion at the April 11 study session saw an area of focus for potential sidewalk improvements around Jack T. Farrar Elementary School, which does not have fully connected sidewalks to the west side of town over by West Middle School nor sidewalks on the south side of Westside Drive to serve children walking to Farrar or West.
Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks also pushed for the connection of the Rock Creek Greenway to the existing sidewalk system in order to fully loop the greenway, which has been a long-range plan of the Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department for years.
Another parks and recreation item that saw unanimous support was in addition of a restroom/concessions building and additional parking at the Johnson Lane Recreation Complex, which currently serves a large portion of the community’s soccer and softball needs. Moody has $350,000 listed for the restroom and concessions building and $500,000 listed for the additional parking line items.
Other high-dollar projects include Phase 2 of “Light Up South Jackson,” which is a long-range plan of South Jackson Civic Center to fully revamp its parking areas with striped lots and parking lights in order to allow for more visitors and to improve the overall aesthetic of the performance venue. This line item includes parking and lighting for the south-side parking area as well as a brand new Farmers Market Tullahoma pavilion, and is listed at $600,000, per the proposed funding list. A $537,500 possible expenditure is the addition of field lighting at Waggoner Park on the northeast side of town. Since multiple sports, including baseball, Little League, Frank Mullins Football and more utilize the fields at Waggoner Park, having more lighting would help keep players, parents and guests safer at night.
Another possible expenditure proposed on the list is the purchase of a new garbage truck for use on a new garbage route for the city, which Moody said was something the public works department had said would likely be necessary as Tullahoma continues to grow and more housing developments spring up, particularly in the north side of town. The garbage truck is listed at an approximate $350,000.
Finally, one last proposed expenditure is $90,000 for “tourism and downtown special events, marketing and promotions.” This line item was previously outlined as a direct allocation for the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, but after push back from some aldermen, the item was transitioned into a more general “tourism”-focused expense and included more downtown initiatives.
In total, the funding list includes $5,355,140 in possible expenditures, with 8% ($447,092) set aside for contingency in case any one item ends up costing more than the estimations.
Citizens will have the opportunity to share their thoughts, concerns and recommendations for the funding proposal prior to the next city board meeting, which is set for Monday, April 25, at 5:30 in the board chambers room of Tullahoma City Hall, 201 W. Grundy St. Those who which to leave their concerns with the city but are unable to attend the meeting in person can leave a message at city hall by phone at 455-2648 or email Moody at jmoody@tullahomatn.gov., or email Mayor Ray Knowis at mayor@tullahomatn.gov.