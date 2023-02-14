Amacher & Berry

Alderman Daniel Berry listens as fellow Alderman Jenna Amacher claims that HR Director Casta Brice being put on administrative leave amounts to “paid vacation.” Berry was one of three to vote against placing Brice on paid administrative leave.

 Caitlin Able photo

Following the events of Feb. 1, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to place Tullahoma HR Director Casta Brice on paid administrative leave, effective immediately.

The leave was dependent upon the approval of an investigation into the document disposal procedures at the municipal building, which was approved 5-2, with Mayor Ray Knowis and Alderman Jerry Mathis against.

Casta Brice

HR Director Casta Brice