Humane Society volunteer

With one-year-old Pekingese Chihuahua Rex by her side, Coffee County Humane Society volunteer Vera Lund shows the area of her Manchester home where she first welcomes rescue dogs.

“This is our unfinished basement that will be finished and this will be kennels down here for them,” Lund said. “I put turf down so at least they feel that they are on grass. They are not down here very long and once I can acclimate them to my dogs then they come live upstairs with me.”