Over 25 teams and over 240 participants attended Saturday’s Lynchburg/Tullahoma Walk to End Alzheimer’s, convening at the Jack Daniel’s Visitor’s Center. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Alzheimer’s is a cruel and devastating disease that slowly destroys one’s memory, thinking, and reasoning skills and impacts over 6.5 million Americans. Alzheimer’s disease was discovered in 1906 and while there is no cure at this time, researchers continue to unravel the complex brain changes that happen in an Alzheimer’s patient.

What causes Alzheimer’s?