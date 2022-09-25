Over 25 teams and over 240 participants attended Saturday’s Lynchburg/Tullahoma Walk to End Alzheimer’s, convening at the Jack Daniel’s Visitor’s Center. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Alzheimer’s is a cruel and devastating disease that slowly destroys one’s memory, thinking, and reasoning skills and impacts over 6.5 million Americans. Alzheimer’s disease was discovered in 1906 and while there is no cure at this time, researchers continue to unravel the complex brain changes that happen in an Alzheimer’s patient.
What causes Alzheimer’s?
• Age is the biggest risk factor in developing Alzheimer’s. Symptoms appear after the age of 65 for a majority of patients, though early-onset Alzheimer’s can affect those much younger. Around 1 in 20 of those diagnosed are under 65.
• Lifestyle choices, including eating healthy foods, exercising and getting the proper amount of sleep have been proven to help prevent Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers have also learned of the importance of remaining social and active as you get older. A study by AARP showed that lifestyle changes may reduce your risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s by as much as 35%.
• African Americans are twice as likely as Caucasians to develop Alzheimer’s. Hispanics are 1.5 times more likely than whites. Other factors like income, education level and even where you live seem to play a role, too.
• Genetics play a large role as well. Scientist have found an increased risk of Alzheimer’s has been linked to the APOE e4 gene. Your risk increases if you receive a copy of this protein from both parents. Conversely, the presence of the APOE e2 gene actually reduces your risk of getting Alzheimer’s.
Ten early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease
It is perfectly normal for older people to sometimes forget details, have trouble with technical things or begin to move more slowly. If these changes begin to worsen or make daily life more difficult, don’t hesitate to talk to your doctor. Along with the peace of mind that comes from learning the difference between typical age-related changes or something more serious, early diagnosis is the best way to slow the progression of the disease with greater success rates for treatment and disease management. Brain imaging technology helps in identifying buildups of proteins related to the disease, making it easier to diagnose before symptoms worsen. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, these are the top 10 warning signs and symptoms.
1. Memory loss that disrupts daily life- One of the most common signs of Alzheimer’s disease, especially in the early stage, is forgetting recently learned information. Others include forgetting important dates or events, asking the same questions over and over, and increasingly needing to rely on memory aids (e.g., reminder notes or electronic devices) or family members for things they used to handle on their own.
2. Challenges in planning or solving problems- Some people living with dementia may experience changes in their ability to develop and follow a plan or work with numbers. They may have trouble following a familiar recipe or keeping track of monthly bills. They may have difficulty concentrating and take much longer to do things than they did before.
3. Difficulty completing familiar tasks- People with Alzheimer's often find it hard to complete daily tasks. Sometimes they may have trouble driving to a familiar location, organizing a grocery list or remembering the rules of a favorite game.
4. Confusion with time or place- People living with Alzheimer's can lose track of dates, seasons and the passage of time. They may have trouble understanding something if it is not happening immediately. Sometimes they may forget where they are or how they got there.
5. Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships- For some people, having vision problems is a sign of Alzheimer's. This may lead to difficulty with balance or trouble reading. They may also have problems judging distance and determining color or contrast, causing issues with driving.
6. New problems with words in speaking or writing- People living with Alzheimer's may have trouble following or joining a conversation. They may stop in the middle of a conversation and have no idea how to continue or they may repeat themselves. They may struggle with vocabulary, have trouble naming a familiar object or use the wrong name (e.g., calling a "watch" a "hand-clock").
7. Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps- A person living with Alzheimer's disease may put things in unusual places. They may lose things and be unable to go back over their steps to find them again. He or she may accuse others of stealing, especially as the disease progresses.
8. Decreased or poor judgment- Individuals may experience changes in judgment or decision-making. For example, they may use poor judgment when dealing with money or pay less attention to grooming or keeping themselves clean.
9. Withdrawal from work or social activities- A person living with Alzheimer’s disease may experience changes in the ability to hold or follow a conversation. As a result, he or she may withdraw from hobbies, social activities or other engagements. They may have trouble keeping up with a favorite team or activity.
10. Changes in mood and personality- Individuals living with Alzheimer’s may experience mood and personality changes. They can become confused, suspicious, depressed, fearful or anxious. They may be easily upset at home, with friends or when out of their comfort zone.
Clearing up Alzheimer’s myths
Alzheimer’s remains a riddle, even to scientists. They have pinpointed two proteins in trying to determine the cause of this disease. Fragments of one of them build up over time into so-called plaques, while twisted fibers of another create what’s known as tangles in the brain. Nearly everyone develops both as they age, but those with Alzheimer’s disease unfortunately develop many more of them and no one knows quite why. These proteins damage memory first, and then begin impacting other areas of the brain, which is also a mystery. With so much still unknown, a number of myths have developed around the disease. Here’s the truth about some of most common according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
ALUMINUM CANS: During the 1960s and 1970s, aluminum emerged as a possible suspect in Alzheimer’s. This suspicion led to concern about exposure to aluminum through everyday sources such as pots and pans, beverage cans, antacids and antiperspirants. Since then, studies have failed to confirm any role for aluminum in causing Alzheimer’s. Experts today focus on other areas of research, and few believe that everyday sources of aluminum pose any threat.
ASPARTAME: This artificial sweetener, marketed under such brand names as Nutrasweet® and Equal®, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in all foods and beverages in 1996. Since approval, concerns about aspartame's health effects have been raised. According to the FDA, as of May 2006, the agency had not been presented with any scientific evidence that would lead to change its conclusions on the safety of aspartame for most people. The agency says its conclusions are based on more than 100 laboratory and clinical studies.
SILVER FILLINGS: According to the best available scientific evidence, there is no relationship between silver dental fillings and Alzheimer's. The concern that there could be a link arose because "silver" fillings are made of an amalgam (mixture) that typically contains about 50 percent mercury, 35 percent silver and 15 percent tin. Mercury is a heavy metal that, in certain forms, is known to be toxic to the brain and other organs. Public health agencies, including the FDA, the U.S. Public Health Service and the World Health Organization, endorse the continued use of amalgam as safe, strong, inexpensive material for dental restorations.