AMERICAN IDOL – “517 (Top 7)” – In a special Mother’s Day episode, the Top 7 dedicate songs to their mother or the mother figure in their lives, as well as perform viral hits made popular on TikTok. GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and producer will.i.am returns to “American Idol” to mentor the remaining contestants vying for a spot in the Top 5. “American Idol” airs LIVE, coast to coast, SUNDAY, MAY 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-8:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-7:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. (ABC/Raymond Liu) HUNTERGIRL

American Idol icon HunterGirl will be in concert in Tullahoma Saturday evening, Sept. 17, helping raise money Ronald McDonald House and the Eli Grow Foundation.

The event will be held at Daily Fun Spot at 200 Ledford Mill Road. Gates open at 4 p.m. and opening band Salem Creek hits the stage at 5:30 p.m.