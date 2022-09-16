AMERICAN IDOL – “517 (Top 7)” – In a special Mother’s Day episode, the Top 7 dedicate songs to their mother or the mother figure in their lives, as well as perform viral hits made popular on TikTok. GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and producer will.i.am returns to “American Idol” to mentor the remaining contestants vying for a spot in the Top 5. “American Idol” airs LIVE, coast to coast, SUNDAY, MAY 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-8:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-7:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. (ABC/Raymond Liu) HUNTERGIRL
American Idol icon HunterGirl will be in concert in Tullahoma Saturday evening, Sept. 17, helping raise money Ronald McDonald House and the Eli Grow Foundation.
The event will be held at Daily Fun Spot at 200 Ledford Mill Road. Gates open at 4 p.m. and opening band Salem Creek hits the stage at 5:30 p.m.
“HunterGirl is especially known for her time on American Idol, but she is also known for her time spent with those who served our country, bringing music therapy to life,” organizers of the event said. “HunterGirl works with multiple veteran groups, transforming their stories into songs.”
Hunter “HunterGirl” Wolkonowski hails from Franklin County and was runner up in this year’s American Idol finals. Tickets for the concert are $30 at the gate. Kids under three get in for free. Food and beer tents will be available.