Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Hunters for the Hungry program. This year also marks its most successful one to date.

Established in 1998, Hunters for the Hungry is a unique and creative way to provide healthy, much-needed protein to food-insecure Tennesseans while helping landowners manage local deer herds and providing hunters more opportunity to hunt beyond filling their freezers. Hunters for the Hungry partners with certified wild game processors across the state to process donated deer at a discounted rate, which Tennessee Wildlife Federation covers from donations, allowing hunters to donate their harvest free of charge. Hunters for the Hungry then makes the processed venison available to local food banks and soup kitchens at no cost.

