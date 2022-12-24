2A - HWR.JPG

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny explains to Commissioners from the Health, Welfare and Recreation Committee his vision for the layout of the new animal control shelter if the County Commission choses the former Fann’s Salvage site.

 John Coffelt photo

The Coffee County Heath Welfare and Recreation (HWR) Committee recently addressed some nagging concerns related to the availability of the old Fann site that was offered to county for an animal shelter location.

At the November meeting, Commissioner Dwight Miller questioned whether the property owner would still be willing to donate the land.