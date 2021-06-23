If you venture far into the county to the west and have a lead foot, you may be paying a pretty penny as the city of Winchester in neighboring Franklin County – a county where west Tullahoma is located – has increased its fines for those who get blue-lighted for violating the rules of the road.
Traffic ticket fines are being increased, effective July 1. The Winchester City Council recently unanimously approved to increase the dollar amount on traffic fines and for other municipal infractions, citing that the city’s rates are among the lowest anywhere and should be increased to be on par with what other communities are charging.
Deputy Police Chief Kelly Gass said none of the fines, including court costs, have totaled more than $100.
Police Chief Ritchie Lewis told the council that comparisons were made to Shelbyville and Fayetteville, and those two cities had their most excessive fines for child-restraint law violations at $155, and most of the other fines are in the $115 to $130 range.
“Our fines on tickets are as low as anywhere,” he said, adding that increasing them would not be out of line compared to what other communities are doing.
Mayor Terry Harrell said increasing the ticket costs might be OK, but officers should still have leeway to give warnings.
“None of us like to get a ticket or be pulled over,” he said. “But there are laws that need to be enforced. Officers could still give them a warning.”
Lewis said that Winchester does not have a reputation for excessively issuing tickets.
“As a city, we don’t want that reputation,” he said.
While the cost of individual tickets is going up, state law prohibits charging more than $50 per violation unless a decision is made by a jury to do so.
The provision was part of the state’s original constitution, written in 1796, and still exists today.
Increasing the amount in recent years was left up to voters in a statewide referendum for a constitutional amendment. However, the issue was defeated at the polls.
Municipal governments have subsequently upped court costs instead of the “fines” when they have wanted to increase punitive measures for violations.
Winchester’s new fine structure, including court costs, includes:
• Speeding 0-30 mph over the posted limit, $120.
• Speeding 31 mph and over the posted limit, $150.
• Failure to exercise due care, $120.
• Failure to maintain lane, $120.
• Failure to yield, $120.
• Failure to prove financial responsibility, $120.
• Following too close, $120.
• Improper passing, $120.
• Light law violation, $120.
• Traffic-control-device violation, $120.
• Move-over law, $150.
• No driver’s license, $120.
• Open container/liquor law, $120.
• Passing a school bus, $150.
• Registration violation, $120.
• Seatbelt violation, first offense, $25.
• Seatbelt violation, second offense, $50.
• Child-restraint law violation, $150.
• Use of handheld mobile telephone, $60.
• Trespass by motor vehicle, $120.
• Excessive noise violation, $50.
• Dogs running at large/leash law, $150.
• Noisy barking dogs, $120.
• Litter law, $150.
• All other offenses, $120.