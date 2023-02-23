2A - TN quit.jpg

The Tennessee Department of Health joins partners across the state for the eighth annual Tennessee Quit Week, Feb. 20 to 24, to encourage Tennesseans who want to quit using tobacco products to take advantage of the state’s free resource, the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine, 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

‘’We know more than 11-thousand Tennesseans die each year from smoking-related illnesses,’’ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP. ‘’Help is available for those who want to make it a priority to live heathier lives, and are ready to quit smoking, vaping, or using tobacco products.”

