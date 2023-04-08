1A - Mercantile Ice Cream photo 01.jpg

Renee Holt, owner of The Mercantile Café is pictured in the new Mercantile Ice Cream Shop located at 109 W. High St. The ice cream shop officially opened for business Saturday, April 1.

Hand-dipped ice cream has officially returned to the Manchester town square with the new Mercantile Café Ice Cream Shop, located at 109 W. High St, which officially opened for business Saturday, April 1.

Featuring Blue Bunny ice cream, owner Renee Holt said the ice cream shop is located in the same building as the café, but the entrance is just around the corner.

