The Raus community will celebrate its 67th ice cream dinner on June 11, the event raising funds to maintain the Raus School House that is believed to be over 130 years old.
The historic Raus School was constructed in 1888 and is located at 125 Smith Chapel Road. The one-story colonial revival schoolhouse began operation as the Raus School in 1890. According to Rebecca Parker, there are records to date back to when the school opened.
“We have a record of someone teaching school here in the 1890s, so we know it had to be done by then,” she said.
The schoolhouse, built to a typical-for-the-day T-shaped floor plan, saw a small addition in the early 1900s – estimated between 1914 and 1920 – and at one time served more than 100 students in multiple grades. The school served students from Coffee, Moore and Bedford counties before being replaced by county and city schools.
Almost immediately after the school stopped operation in 1954, the Raus Community Improvement Club was formed and took over the operation of the building as a community center.
In the 68 years since, the former schoolhouse has served as a vital part of the Raus community, hosting birthday parties, weddings, classes, club meetings and, each September, and a reunion for the surviving former students of Raus School. The building even served for a time as the community’s polling place in local elections.
The ice cream dinner will begin at 5 p.m. on June 11. Along with the obvious ice cream, the event will have hamburgers, chips and drinks. There is no admission but donations are encouraged to help maintain the building.
Along with the ice cream dinner, there will be numerous activities including a petting zoo, corn hole, bluegrass music and tours of the school. The public is urged to attend.