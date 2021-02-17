Icy grip of winter forces temporary city closures

Frigid temperatures and a blanket of ice prompted much of the area to close up shop for the day earlier this week.
While schools were out of session Monday due to the Presidents’ Day holiday, keeping children out of the cold and off the icy roads and sidewalks, Tullahoma city government offices shut their doors at noon, allowing employees time to get back home before the weather made roads impassable, either due to accumulating ice or due to the potential for ice-laden trees to block paths.
City officials announced Monday afternoon that all city offices, except for emergency personnel like fire and police, were closed, though some city services, like trash and recycling pickup, would still be attempted if possible.
City hall, Planning and Codes, Parks and Recreation community centers, Public Works Recycling Center and Animal Shelter and the Tullahoma Airport all closed Monday afternoon and remained closed through Tuesday.
Tullahoma City Schools also made the call late Monday night to cancel Tuesday classes, citing hazardous conditions and cautioning parents to avoid travel.
Tullahoma residents with a Tuesday garbage and recycling pickup were asked to set their carts out if they were able to and leave them until they were emptied.
“Public Works will try to empty the cars, but they may not be able to get to all of them on Tuesday, and they will work to collect on Wednesday,” city officials said.
The airport was listed closed until Wednesday morning at the earliest. Starting at noon Monday, the airport was closed to fixed-wing aircraft.
City Administrator Jennifer Moody announced around 8 a.m. Tuesday that the city offices would remain closed for the day.
Monday night’s scheduled meeting of the Tullahoma Municipal-Regional Planning Commission continued as scheduled, as it was held electronically via Zoom.
Businesses in town, including restaurants and shops, also closed their doors in preparation for the icy conditions.
Few restaurants were open Tuesday morning, including Damron’s and Waffle House, though the latter was only open to To-Go orders.
Area residents took to social media to warn other drivers, friends and family members off the back roads if they could avoid it. Faith Gonzales posted photos to her Facebook page warning drivers to avoid 5 Points Road in Moore County. She shared images of the trees blanketed in ice, including one set of branches that were so weighed down with ice that they started drooping in the road.
“DO NOT go out unless it is an emergency,” she said online. The image she added 5 Points Road was “solid ice” as she snapped her photos.
Power outages
With ice accumulations on power lines and trees, area residents also experienced power outages Monday and Tuesday.
Duck River Electric saw thousands of its customers in the area, including some in Tullahoma, without power starting Monday afternoon. By Tuesday morning, some customers had power restored, though many more were seeking out friends or open businesses with power and hot water to stay for a while. Some area hotels, like Comfort Inn and Suites and Holiday Inn Express, announced they were running discounted rates for those looking for some place warm to stay.
Tullahoma Utilities Authority customers fared better, with minimal outages, according to TUA President Brian Skelton. As of Tuesday morning, TUA crews were working on restoring power to around just 200 customers throughout the Tullahoma area. Localized outages occurred throughout the afternoon and evening, with crews working around the clock to get people’s homes back on the grid. As of press time, some neighborhoods, like Bragg Circle, had their power restored, though more outages were still being repaired.
In addition to electrical outages, TUA crews also responded to a broken water main in town. Crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Southwest Atlantic Street for repairs. They battled 13-degree temperatures and falling snow to repair the main.