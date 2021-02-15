Frigid temperatures and the threat of coming sleet, freezing rain and ice prompted much of the area to close up shop for the day Monday.
While schools are out of session due to the Presidents’ Day holiday, keeping children out of the cold and off the icy roads and sidewalks, Tullahoma city government offices shut their doors at noon, allowing employees time to get back home before the weather made roads impassable, either due to accumulating ice or due to the potential for ice-laden trees to block paths.
City officials announced this afternoon that all city offices, except for emergency personnel like fire and police, were closed, though some city services, like trash and recycling pickup, would still be attempted if possible.
Offices that closed at noon were:
City hall, Planning and Codes, Parks and Recreation community centers, Public Works Recycling Center and Animal Shelter and the Tullahoma Airport.
A reopening date was not given for city hall or the planning and codes office, nor was one given for the recycling center or the animal shelter; parks and recreation was listed as following the Tullahoma City Schools schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Tullahoma residents with a Tuesday garbage and recycling pickup were asked to set their carts out if they were able to and leave them until they are emptied.
“Public Works will try to empty the cars, but they may not be able to get to all of them on Tuesday, and they will work to collect on Wednesday,” city officials said.
The airport was listed closed until Wednesday morning at the earliest. Starting at noon, the airport was closed to fixed-wing aircraft.
City officials said decisions on whether to reopen city offices would take place Tuesday morning.
Tonight’s scheduled meeting of the Tullahoma Municipal-Regional Planning Commission will continue as scheduled, as it will be held electronically via Zoom.
Businesses in town, including restaurants and shops, also closed their doors in preparation for the icy conditions.
Area residents took to social media to warn other drivers, friends and family members off the back roads if they could avoid it. Faith Gonzales posted photos to her Facebook page warning drivers to avoid 5 Points Road in Moore County. She shared images of the trees blanketed in ice, including one set of branches that were so weighed down with ice that they started drooping in the road.
“DO NOT go out unless it is an emergency,” she said online. The image she added 5 Points Road was “solid ice” as she snapped her photos.