The Imagination Library of Coffee County and The Dollywood Foundation are presenting a free, one-night-only live streaming world premiere event for “The Library That Dolly Built,” a behind-the-scenes look at Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Originally scheduled as a nationwide live event on more than 300 screens this spring, the world premiere for “The Library That Dolly Built” has been reimagined as a free live stream screening of the film, exclusively on Facebook, available nationally at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. The screening will be followed by a conversation with and live acoustic performance by Dolly Parton.
Viewers can tune into the live screening and conversation at FB.ME/dollysimaginationlibrary and imaginationlibrary.com. In addition, the European premiere will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
Parton created the Imagination Library to inspire a love for books and reading amongst the nation’s preschool children. Since its inception in 1995, the Imagination Library has grown into a global endeavor and recently hit a new milestone: gifting its 150 millionth book. The Imagination Library is currently gifting books to 1.7 million children around the world each month.
“I am so excited that we can finally tell the whole story of the Imagination Library,” Dolly Parton said. “It is certainly not just about me. Our story is the story of children, of families and communities who all share the dream to inspire kids to love to read and to love to learn. My hope is this documentary will encourage more towns, more states and even more countries to jump onboard. One thing is for sure, I think this is the best investment I have ever made!”
ILCC officials shared the same excitement.
“We are extremely excited that Dolly Parton has given us this opportunity to share a behind-the-scenes look at the wonderful program we work hard to support,” said ILCC Chairman Courtney Mercurio. “We want to thank everyone who has been helping us through support and funding to keep putting books in the hands of the children of Coffee County.”
About the film
“The Library That Dolly Built,” directed and produced by journalism professor and director of Land Grant Films Nick Geidner, and narrated by Danica McKellar, goes behind the scenes of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to show how one of the most famous and beloved performers in the world has partnered with thousands of local community organizations to develop an efficient and effective program for spreading the love of reading.
Imagination Library started as a gift for the children in Dolly’s hometown of Sevierville and is now active in all 50 states and five countries, gifting 1.7 million free, age-appropriate books to children every month.
The film also provides a glimpse of the profound impact the Imagination Library has on the people through original interviews with authors, policymakers, Imagination Library staff, recipients and the legend herself. Woven throughout the film is a biographical sketch of Dolly, featuring rare photos and films from her childhood. Unlike more biographies of Dolly, it does not focus on her music; instead, the film demonstrates that, at every point in her career, any time she has had success, Dolly Parton has come back to Sevierville to give back to her people.