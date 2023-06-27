child abuse chart.jpg

A new study by the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, finds a one-in-eight chance that a child born in Tennessee will be a substantiated victim of abuse or neglect by the time they reach adulthood. These new findings show that child abuse and neglect carry significant economic costs in addition to their devastating personal and social consequences.

The Economic Impact of Child Abuse and Neglect in Tennessee, written in partnership with the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth’s Second Look Commission, finds that the lifetime cost of child abuse is over $285,000 per case and that child abuse costs the state between $3.33 and $4.97 billion per year. This includes the cost of child mortality and premature adult mortality, decreased wages and workforce productivity in adulthood among survivors, increased medical costs both in childhood and adulthood, increased demands for special education, residential care costs of dependency and juvenile delinquency, and the cost of criminality in adulthood.

