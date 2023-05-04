1A - Traffic lights.JPG

Tullahoma residents will soon be seeing new traffic signals in downtown as Tullahoma Utilities Authority works on replacing three traffic signals.

Earlier this spring, TUA began work on replacing the over 40 year old traffic signals at the intersections of Jackson Street at West Lauderdale, West Lincoln and West Grundy streets. The $1.2 million project was previously approved by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman in December 2021, with S&W Contracting’s bid being approved. According to TUA President Brian Skelton, all of the city’s traffic signals are owned and maintained by TUA, meanwhile the city finances ongoing maintenance for the lights through an annual fee paid to TUA.