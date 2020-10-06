Several streets in Tullahoma will be getting much-needed upgrades this fall.
At the Sept. 28 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the city board approved a list of 11 streets to be repaved this season.
Portions of the roads in all four quadrants of the city are set to be milled and paved during the fall paving season, according to Director of Public Works Butch Taylor.
The board initially approved 18 sections of six different streets to be repaved this fall then added additional streets with extra funds provided from a one-time appropriation from the state.
The city set aside $250,000 for the fall street paving budget, though Taylor said at the meeting that funding is used quickly each year. His department does its best to evaluate which roads are the most in-need during any given fiscal year, prioritizing roads with the most significant deterioration according to an in-house ranking system created by former director Wayne Limbaugh.
“Two hundred and fifty thousand dollars sounds like a lot of money, but it’s not a lot of money for paving,” Taylor said. “We make it work the best we can.”
The first set of roads on the list are Wiseman Road from Winchester Highway to Old Estill Springs Road; several sections of Sharondale Drive; Cowan Lane from Sharondale Drive to Marbeth Lane; Huntington Place from Short Springs Road to Thomaswood Chase; North Anderson Street from East Fort Street to East Hogan Street; and South Collins Street from West Lincoln Street to West Warren Street. These roads would be repaved with the original $250,000 budgeted for fall paving.
The roads are the ones deemed most in need by the public works department ranking system, which Taylor explained to the city board during the meeting. According to Taylor, factors include “alligatoring” or cracking, delamination, corrugation, traffic volume, potholes, draining and more go into the ranking system. Additionally, Taylor said, the weather plays a critical role in which roads get repaved year after year. The past year had been particularly rainy, Taylor said, which may change the condition of a road significantly.
The public works department generally re-ranks roads every three or so years, Taylor said, as the ranking process is time-consuming and would take away from the other duties of public works. The department is “about a third of the way through” re-ranking roads right now, Taylor said.
After further discussion about the extra funding from the state, the board further approved another $238,000 in paving funds to add potions of Somerset Lane, Aldrin Street, Country Club Drive, Linda Lane and Forrest Drive to the fall paving list.
The sections of road include Somerset Lane from Ovoca Road to the cul-de-sac; Aldrin Street from Harton Boulevard to Wiseman Road; Country Club Drive from Ovoca Road to Courtside Lane; Linda Lane from Lincoln Street to the city limits; and Forrest Drive from East Fort Street to Druid Lane and from Stuart Street to Pickett Drive.
The total cost for all 11 streets to be repaved comes to $463,459.53. The board first approved the initial $250,000 in funding unanimously.
The board then moved to add another $238,000 from the one-time appropriation from the governor’s local government support grant funds, bringing the final total of approved paving funding to $468,000.