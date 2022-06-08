A year after it was declared an official holiday, Tullahoma will have its first Juneteenth celebration event “Shattered Chains” at C.D. Stamps.
“Shattered Chains” is a free Juneteenth community event set for Saturday, June 18, from noon to 5 p.m. at C.D. Stamps Community Center, located at 810 S Jackson St., and it will hosted by both Beyond Strength and Tullahoma Parks and Recreation. The event will feature art, live music, guest speakers, community resources and local businesses.
Juneteenth is regarded as the official end of slavery among Black and African American communities, marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The holiday originated in Galveston, Texas, when enslaved peoples in Texas were informed that they were officially freed men and women in the eyes of the American government—two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln signed the Proclamation Jan. 1, 1863, but enslaved Texans remained so until June 19, 1865, when the announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union general Gordon Granger brought enforcement of the freedom of enslaved African Americans in the Lone Star State—the last state in the Confederacy with institutional slavery. President Joe Biden signed a bill on June 17, 2021 that made Juneteenth National Independence Day a federal holiday.
Curators of “Shattered Chains” Jamie Moorehead and Royce Massengil, Jr. said they are very excited about the event, which gets its name from Psalm 107.
“This event is symbolic to our ancestors, and really within the black community,” Massengil said. “Even though the chains, physically, are broken but mentally there are still chains.”
Massengil and Moorehead said the focus of the event is to help educate the community with knowledge on Juneteenth.
“This is for Black, White and all cultures as this is part of American history and it would be dope for everyone to learn about [Juneteenth] so we can progress in the future,” Massengil said.
One of the big components of the event is the opportunities, services and resources that will be offered by sponsors to anyone who comes to the event, which both Massengil and Moorehead hope will break some of those chains, like job opportunities, health screenings, financial services and so on. They said this will be a chance for those who need assistance who may not have easy access to what they need.
Given the event falls just before Father’s Day, Massengil and Moorehead wanted to have an emphasis on providing resources to help fathers and their families with mental health.
Before the event gets underway, there will be a three-on-three basketball tournament “Hoop Dreams for Kings and Queens” hosted by Thomas Davis and Monica Blake-Beasley from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Jefferson St. Park. Those wanting to register for the basketball tournament need to sign up here. The deadline to sign up is Saturday, June 11.
Then, when “Shattered Chains” gets underway at noon, attendees will have a chance to visit and shop from an array of local small business owners and food trucks. Once inside C.D. Stamps, attendees will be able to enjoy artwork created by Robert Orr, Charles Key, Shavon Dixon and Ariana Garcia with music by DJ Iceberg. There will also be an hour of power presentation from guest speakers George Tolbert, Aaron White, Jeromie Farrell and Thomas Davis where they will talk about fatherhood and its importance to families.
Some of the other events taking place during “Shattered Chains” include a scavenger hunt, hosted by Massengil, an educational relay hosted by Jacob London and Alicia Whitaker. The events will have prizes for the winners like Splash Island passes and bicycles. Anyone interested in signing up can go here. The deadline to sign up is also Saturday, June 11.
“The relay and scavenger hunt are both educational,” Moorehead said. “They are going to be learning about Juneteenth and then actually being rewarded for that.”
Both Massengil and Moorehead said they are believers of “edutainment” where people can learn through different forms of art.
“It’s best way to reach people because we’re engulfed in entertainment now,” Moorehead said. “If it’s not fun then we’re not going to learn.”
Both Massengil and Moorehead encourage anyone curious about the event or Juneteenth to come by with an open and heart and experience the event without any prejudgment.
“Just come, enjoy and experience,” she said.
For more information about “Shattered Chains,” visit Beyond Strength’s Facebook page to learn about the event, artists and speakers. Those who want to donate to Beyond Strength can make a donation by either PayPal at paypal.com/payplayme/beyondstrength1865 and by Cash App at $beyondstrength1865.