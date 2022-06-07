The stage is set for the city’s annual Independence Day celebration. This year the city of Tullahoma will celebrate the nation’s independence Sunday, July 3, at Grider Stadium and Frazier McEwen Park behind Tullahoma High School.
At its April meeting, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved two purchases for the regional event, including the live entertainment and the pyrotechnics for the night. The board approved $3,000 to go to Vinyl Radio, who will take the stage in Grider Stadium from 5—7 p.m. before the fireworks show that night. Then at the May 23 meeting, the board approved $7,500 to go to Sixwire, the Nashville Predators house band, to take the stage in Grider Stadium for two sets at 7:30—9 p.m. and 9:30—10 p.m.
Additionally, the board approved a $25,100 expenditure for Pyro Shows to provide the pyrotechnic entertainment that will conclude the event. The amount is the same approved for the fireworks last year; however, as costs have risen dramatically, the same budget will not get the same exact number of fireworks as last year. Specifically, the city requested Pyro Shows remove the biggest fireworks from the show in order to maximize the budget allocated for the fireworks and still bring the community a “great show” that would still last for the same amount of time as previous years: 20 minutes.
Alderman Jenna Amacher raised the question at the April board meeting, asking why the budgeted amount saw that removal of the “big booms.” While she said she did not want to see the city spend more money on the show, she did not feel the “trade off” was worth the lack of large fireworks. Amacher also suggested the possibility of joining forces with the city of Manchester in the future in order to put on one large show, but primarily wanted to make sure citizens saw a “really great” show rather than one that was “blah.” She moved to amend the approval to consider “a shorter show with a bigger bang” but did not receive a second.
City Administrator Jennifer Moody pointed out the city actually budgets a total of $50,000 for the event but seeks sponsorships in order to fund the program. With enough sponsors, she said, the city could possibly spend more than the budgeted amount in order to put on a great show. The problem, she said, was that the cost of fireworks has increased each year, prompting the parks and recreation department to look at how best to allocate funds while still providing a great outcome for the event.
Parks and Recreation Director Dave Anderson said in his discussions with Pyro Shows, he negotiated the removal of the 8-inch shells and replaced them with 6-inch shells. If the city went with the exact same pyrotechnics from last year’s show this year, it would add another $5,000 to the price tag, he said. Another issue, Anderson said, was the necessity of an additional truckload of sand specifically for the 8-inch shells, which adds to the cost as well. Additionally, he said, the fallout radius for the 8-inch shells was 640 feet, while the 6-inch shell fallout radius was under 500 feet. Because there are houses somewhat near where the fireworks are set off, Anderson said, the department wanted to make sure those houses were “cleared” of potential fallout.
“We felt like, as far as safety and as far as still providing the timeframe of a good show, that removing those 8-inch shells was the best option to do,” he said. “That was reason.”
Moody added that she and staff can continue to work with the community for new sponsors or growing existing sponsorships in order to possibly bring back some of those larger elements. Doing so would allow the city to better address the growing cost of fireworks year over year and keep the program the same.
Businesses, eateries and more looking to be vendors at the annual Independence Day Regional Celebration still have time to sign up. For more, visit the Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Facebook page or form.jotform.com/TullahomaParks/2022independencedayvendor.
Kyle Murphy contributed to this story.