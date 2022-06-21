An Indiana woman died while attending the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this past weekend.
Manchester Police revealed Lee Ann Sizemore, 29, of Lowell, Ind., was found unresponsive at her campsite Sunday morning. Emergency crews began CPR and she was transported to Unity Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
The cause of her death is under investigation and an autopsy has been ordered.
The four-day event concluded Sunday evening, the annual gathering at The Farm drawing between 30,000 and 40,000 people this year. The death of the Indiana woman is believed to be the 14th fatality since the festival began in 2002. Gates opened on Tuesday this year rather than the normal Wednesday to help alleviate traffic issues.