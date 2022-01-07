The Industrial Board of Coffee County (IBCC) announced Tuesday, Jan. 4, that it will be hiring Stephen Crook as its new executive director.
Crook will be filling the vacated position officially on Tuesday, Jan. 18, following the retirement of the former Executive Director Kimber Ellard last September. Executive Assistant Anne Hosea has been serving as interim Executive Director while the board has searched for a replacement since October.
According to IBCC Chairman David Bond, Crook was selected from a pool of professional developers from state, regional and national applicants and will be “responsible for leading the board and a staff of three in the mission of growing jobs as well as the industrial and economic development base of Coffee County and the surrounding region."
Since 2015, Crook has served as the vice president of economic development for the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce. In addition to serving with Cookeville’s Chamber program, he was tasked with organizing and developing the Highlands Economic Partnership, where he also served as the vice president for economic development for the past nine years. During his tenure, he has been actively involved in the recruitment of 4,800 new jobs representing over $580 million in capital investment.
Bond, along with other local officials and board members, were well-pleased with Crook’s acceptance of their offer to lead the organization.
“We believe that we have selected a quality individual with a strong track record of success to lead our work in growing Coffee County toward the place we want it to be,” Bond said.
Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell echoed Bond’s remarks and congratulated Crook on his selection to the position.
“I have seen the diligence by which the industrial board went about the work of filling this position, and I am confident that Mr. Crook will be an excellent choice to lead our industrial recruitment in the months and years ahead,” Cordell said. “I wish him much success and look forward to working with him and the board to move our county forward.”
Crook expressed his excitement about the position and the challenges that he will be facing.
“I have been blessed to lead in a growing environment during my time in the Cookeville region,” Crook stated. “But serving in Coffee County, with its unbelievable potential, excites me greatly, as I envision endless opportunities throughout this region and I believe this community is truly special.
“I can’t wait to get started, and I am looking forward to joining the team in Coffee County and meeting as many leaders and new friends as I can in the days ahead.”
Crook is a native of Cookeville and is a graduate of Tennessee Technological University. He is also a graduate of the Economic Development Institute of the University of Oklahoma and TVA’s Rural Leadership Institute. He serves on the Board of Directors and is a marketing committee member of the Tennessee Economic Partnership.