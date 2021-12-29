The Coffee County Industrial Board’s selection committee has narrowed the potential candidates for the next executive director position to three names.
The names are Daryl Phillips, Stephen Crooks and Victoria Pratt; none of the finalists are local. The search committee conducted interviews for those three out of seven total applicants who submitted resumes.
The hiring committee handed over a preferred recommendation to the executive committee to contact the person to negotiate with the person for the hire. The full industrial board approved the matter with all those present voting yes. The executive committee will now contact the as yet-unnamed preferred candidate.
Executive Director, Hiring Committee Chairman David Young said he had communicated the name to members who were not on the hiring for interviews. Industrial Board Chairman David Bond added he was reasonably confident that the preferred candidate would accept a job offer.
“He had the salary range that was posted in the job description,” Bond said. “We believe that we will be able to hire him in that range. He has indicated that he would be available by the middle of January.”
The executive committee passed along the recommendation to give interim executive director Anne Hosea a retroactive pay increase to compensate her for her extra duties since filling in as interim since October following the retirement of former Executive Director Kimber Ellard.
“Anne has been doing waymore than she is getting paid for, so we discussed the possibility of giving her a bonus,” Bond said.
However, upon the advice of Human Resource Director Heather Shelton, Bond said a bonus “get us into some tax issues that are not good,” prompting the committee to go about her compensation a different way.
Hosea’s salary will be increased to that of Ellard’s retroactively for as long as she holds the interim position.
“That turns out to be approximately $2,000 per month,” Bond said. “Heather said that she could execute that on the next pay period.”