The Coffee County Industrial Board approved a plan that will go before the full commission to fund a multi-year, multi-phased plan that will provide critical infrastructure improvements to the Interstate Industrial Park.
Industrial Board Executive Director Steven Crook told the board, “When we did an assessment of the condition at the Interstate Park, we found that some of the infrastructure had gotten to the point where it doesn’t need patchwork; it needs full-on reconstruction.”
Crook said that a collaboration of St. John Engineering, park members and the Coffee County Road Superintendent have formulated a three-phase plan that will use industrial board funds for those repairs.
Phase one includes repairing the main access road, street lighting and signage.
“We are asking for staff to see approval (from the Coffee County Commission) for approval for phase one only,” Crook said.
Phase two and three will cover more infrastructure, aesthetic improvements and overall operating conditions in the park.
According the industrial board’s park committee chairman David Young, these phase-one repairs are critical.
These critical failures “could really disrupt operations in the park, and we really want to avoid that,” Young said.
Young noted that the staff will be seeking grants that will aid in financing the project. Rather than change the plan, any grants that were awarded, could shorten the length of the project.
The line 120 steadily accrues about $175,000 annually, minus other regular expenses. The account has a balance of approximately $1.2 million. A safety net of $400,000 is required to be maintained in the account. That reserve dictates the timeline of the project.
“Our objective is to get this done responsibly using the funds we have now and the funds that we expect to be coming into the account over the next few years,” Crook said.
Phase one is estimated to be complete in three years of the seven-year plan. Phases two and three will only be requested after completion of the first.
Lighting is the first priority of phase one. The board called it the low hanging fruit of the critical improvements in terms of quickness for repairs.
The motion to send the request to the County Commission for approval passed unanimously at the December meeting of the Industrial Board.
The 120 account is funded by a special tax paid by the Interstate Industrial Park (IIP) tenants that dates back to the park’s 1970s inception to be used solely for maintenance of that park. Ultimately the County Commission approves or denies all funds spent from the 120 Account.
Bond said that “While the funds in this account cannot be used to fund other county activities, the County Commission Budget and Finance Committee still controls the funds, and only they can authorize expenditures. Therefore, when we see work that is needed, we petition … to have them authorize funds to accomplish the work. Here-to-fore, this has been done on an item-by-item basis. We hope with use of the seven-year improvement plan to gain some additional flexibility by having the BFC approve execution of the Plan with some appropriate reporting requirements as long as the work is executed as planned. This would also help the BFC by reducing their administrative burden associated with detailed management of the projects.