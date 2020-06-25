The initiative to beautify downtown Tullahoma is seeing progress.
Downtown Coordinator Shelley Smith started the landscape initiative in downtown Tullahoma last month to change the downtown landscape beds from being a problem to becoming an attraction.
“What we are attempting to do is make the downtown landscaping beds - that require lots of maintenance, money, cost and time - into an attraction, like our own botanical garden,” said Smith.
Smith said when she spoke with downtown businesses, she heard how the businesses were disappointed and frustrated with the shape of the landscaping beds. Smith believed the landscaping beds came from a Tennessee Department of Transportation project from several years ago.
“What happened was they basically backfilled those beds with construction rubble, debris from the road construction, and things weren’t growing so well there,” said Smith. “Some of the plants that were picked out to begin with were not necessarily the best suited for that because they required a lot of water or maintenance.”
Smith acknowledged they do not have the money to do big projects to revitalize downtown all at once due to budget cuts and lack of funding. Completing the project will require a series of minimal steps over a period of time.
Smith said, “It’s gonna be several years but in the short term we can control some things.”
According to Smith, the project was delayed by a few months due to constant rain as they needed to totally excavate the bed and replace the dirt in it. Once enough time passed so the dirt was dry, she and Tullahoma Community Development Director Winston Brooks would go on their lunch breaks or after work to work on the landscaping beds. Smith praised all the volunteers that came by to pick up a shovel and help out.
“It was wonderful to see all types of people, races, genders, age, groups and community organizations, coming together to pitch in. There were many instances of people walking by who would pick up a shovel,” said Smith.
Smith said they worked with several downtown businesses, like Shady Grove Garden Club, to pick out plants that would help create a resilient landscape, meaning the plants would require little to no maintenance and be able to last all seasons. Smith said right now the plants are still growing and will be identifiable so residents can know what kind of plants they are seeing and may want to add to help their gardens.
“It’s almost educational in some ways because people can find out what they can use for their own gardens that will promote sustainability, so these are all eco-friendly choices,” said Smith.
Smith said the goal of the project is to inspire community members and that they have been receiving positive feedback about the beds with some people asking how they can help out.
“It has generated a lot of interest and excitement for the downtown. It sends a strong and clear message that we’re all going through a lot right now and this year has been tough but we’re not throwing in the towel and nobody is giving up,” said Smith. “We still believe in the downtown and support the downtown businesses and we believe in Tullahoma. I think we’ll be better for it by coming together as a community like that. We’ll come out to the other side much better and stronger than before.”
Smith hopes to continue to maintain the first bed while continuing to get sponsorships for the other beds by the end of the summer.
If anyone is interested in the project they can contact Smith at shelley@downtowntullahoma.com or Winston Brooks at wbrooks@tullahomatn.gov.
Kyle Murphy may be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com.