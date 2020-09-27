An inmate at the Coffee County Jail died this weekend after suffering a medical issue, according to sheriff's department officials.
According to a statement from the Coffee County Sheriff's Department, staff at the Coffee county Jail were notified of an inmate in "medical distress" at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. The inmate, later identified as 27-year-old Gunnar Roepke, of Tullahoma, was found to be unresponsive, and CPR was performed by correctional and medical staff on hand.
Roepke was transported to Unity Medical Center in Manchester, where further medical treatment was provided, according to the sheriff's department statement.
Roepke was later pronounced dead and his family was notified, the statement reads.
The district attorney general's office was notified, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating to determine the cause of death.
"We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family," the sheriff's department said in the statement.
The investigation by TBI is still ongoing.
The Roepke's family is currently sharing a GoFundMe campaign to assist with funeral costs. It can be found here.